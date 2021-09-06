Man tried to strangle woman in front of child, elbowed officer in the face, SC police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police arrested a man Sunday who is accused of trying to strangle a woman in front of a child and then elbowing an officer in the face.

Steven Fitzgerald Frasier, 24, of Andrews, was arrested and charged with criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature and resisting arrest.

Police were called to a home on Millstone Road after Frasier assaulted the victim, took away her phone, and tried to strangle her in front of a child, according to police.

As officers tried to arrest him, he elbowed an officer in the face, police said.

The officer’s injuries were minor, according to police.

Frasier remains in the Florence County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond, police said.