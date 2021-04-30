Man used AR-15-style rifle during robbery in main tourist area in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old man has been arrested after police said that he robbed a parking garage employee at gunpoint.

Jarmichael Marquise Lynn was arrested on Thursday and charged with attempted armed robbery and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He did not receive bail.

On Wednesday, an employee of Boulevard Parking told police that he had a casual conversation with Lynn and allowed him to use his cellphone, according to arrest warrants. Lynn then used the phone, and then showed an AR-15-style rifle and demanded money. The victim gave him $300 from the cash drawer, and Lynn left.

Police used camera footage to locate Lynn’s vehicle at 2610 N. Ocean Blvd., stopped the vehicle and arrested him, according to arrest warrants.

Jarmichael Marquise Lynn

They also discovered he was staying in a room at that location. A search warrant later found the rifle inside the room. Police said the number Lynn called from the victim’s phone also belonged to him.

In June 2015, Lynn was arrested in York County for armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and criminal conspiracy, according to a police report. He was accused of robbing a store and taking money and cigarettes.

Lynn was also arrested in July 2015 after he was shot at a party, according to a police report. The report shows Lynn was at a party in York County and people were trying to kill another person in the home because they had a $10,000 bounty on their head.

Lynn was shot in the face and in the back and was flown to a hospital, police said. Lynn was charged with robbery and criminal conspiracy, according to police.