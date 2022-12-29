HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man used a gun to fend off two men who jumped the counter at a Conway-area Waffle House and began to assault him, according to a police report obtained by News13.

The incident happened at about 10 p.m. on Dec. 22 at 1528 Highway 544, according to the report, which is listed on Google Maps as Waffle House.

Witnesses told police that two men entered the restaurant and began assaulting the man after jumping behind the counter, according to the report. The man reportedly pulled out his pistol and the two men ran off.

The two men fired shots at the victim when he got to the doorway, who returned fire, according to the report. The front of the store was damaged, and “multiple casings and projectiles” were found.

The victim declined EMS treatment, according to the report. He said he didn’t know who the two males were and said he didn’t wish to pursue charges.