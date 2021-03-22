Man vacationing with family dies after boat capsizes in Lake Gaston, sheriff’s office says

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, Va. (WNCN) — A man from Ohio on vacation with his family died after his canoe capsized in Lake Gaston this past weekend, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to Major Ezell, authorities received a 911 call at 2:19 p.m. on March 20 in reference to a man who had gone into the water when his boat flipped in the section of the lake located in Virginia.

Ezell told CBS 17 that the man was from Ohio and vacationing with his family when he decided to go out and fish on the lake. Due to the wind and water conditions, the boat capsized, tossing the man into the lake.

The victim, who officials did not identify, was not wearing any type of life-saving equipment, Ezell said. In addition to not wearing a life jacket, the water temperature was around 45 degrees Fahrenheit at the time.

Emergency responders recovered the man’s body the next day.