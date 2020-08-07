Man wanted after stealing car with 4-year-old boy inside in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department in South Carolina is asking for help to identify a man who is wanted for stealing a car with a child in it.

Officials said the incident happened just before 7 p.m. on July 21 at the BP Gas Station located at 806 Broad River Rd. The owner of the car said he parked on the side of the store with the car running and went inside to buy something. The man told deputies he left the car unlocked with his 4-year-old boy inside.

The man was on his way back to the car after realizing he needed his identification. When we went back, the car was gone.

An alert was immediately sent out to Richland County deputies, notifying them of the stolen car with the child inside.

Dispatchers received a call that a child was knocking on an apartment door at a complex about a mile away from the gas station. Medical personnel arrived on the scene to make sure the boy was OK.

The boy told authorities the man got into the car and drove off. He added that the man drove down the road where he left it parked.

Surveillance video was able to capture the man stealing the car with the 4-year-old inside.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or online.

