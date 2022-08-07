NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department has determined that the man who caused a deadly seven-car crash late last month was traveling 60 miles per hour above the speed limit at the time.

According to North Charleston police, James Hart was traveling 95 miles per hour down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29.

Hart’s car then rear-ended a car near the intersection of Cosgrove Avenue where the posted speed limit in the area is 35 miles per hour, police said.

The collision pushed the car into the intersection, where it collided with several other vehicles.

A grandmother and her 4-year-old grandson were killed and several others were injured.

Hart was charged with two counts of reckless homicide.

He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center July 30 and released days later on a $200,000 bond.