Man who said he was shooting rabbits is charged with attempted murder, police say

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) – A man is being charged with attempted murder after Hartsville officers responding to a call of someone shooting at people, police say.

Around 12:15 on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of Hampton Street in Hartsville, where they found some utility workers who pointed out a man sitting on a porch, according to police.

Officers told the man to come over to them. Before he started toward them, police took him to the ground for his safety and to check for weapons, police said.

When asked what he was doing he told officers he was shooting rabbits, according to police. A strong smell of alcohol was also detected on his breath, officers said.

Inside the man’s home, officers found what they say appeared to be a .410 single shot shotgun with duct tape wrapped around it, police said.

Darryl Gregg was charged with attempted murder.

LATEST HEADLINES: