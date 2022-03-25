WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WNCN) – A man wearing a ski mask and armed with multiple guns on a Virginia middle school’s property was arrested Thursday morning, police said.

The incident began just after 11:10 a.m. at Rippon Middle School in Woodbridge, Virginia. A school resource officer was told that staff heard a gunshot near campus and saw an armed man on school property, a news release from the Prince William County Police Department said.

The SRO encountered the armed man outside a cut-through on the school property near the side of a building. The suspect was wearing a ski mask at the time and was armed with both a shotgun and a rifle, the release said.

The man, identified as 20-year-old Durante Arye Meza, complied with the officer’s commands. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Investigators learned that Meza was involved in a domestic incident at his home, which is located nearby. At some point, he left the home with the weapons and fired at least one shot into the air while on school property, the release said.

The middle school and a nearby elementary school were “briefly secured as a precaution while the incident unfolded,” police said.

Investigators don’t believe there was any connection to the school. No injuries or property had been reported as of Friday, the release said.

Meza was charged with discharging a firearm on school grounds and possession of a firearm on school grounds.