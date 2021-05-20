ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The search for an armed and dangerous murder suspect who shot at Chester County deputies during a high-speed chase continued into its third day on Thursday.

Authorities said Tyler Terry, 27, escaped capture after a police chase ended in a crash late Monday night. He was spotted most recently in the Fishing Creek area near Highway 9 and the ATI Specialty Materials plant.

WANTED – Tyler Terry (courtesy of the Chester County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to pull over a “suspicious vehicle” around 11 p.m. Monday night near the Bojangles at Edgeland Road and Highway 9 in Richburg.

Officials said the driver refused to stop and a police chase began. The passenger fired multiple shots at deputies, hitting at least two CCSO vehicles, as the pursuit hit triple digits.

Photo: CCSO

The driver took Highway 9 into Chester and then Highway 72 into York County before turning on Highway 901 and returning to Chester County. The car crashed on Hwy 9 between Sload Road and Lewisville High School.

The driver of the car, Adrienne Simpson, was arrested at the crash scene. Terry escaped.

On Thursday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office released a new description of Terry. He was last seen wearing a blue button-up Burns Auto shirt with the name David on it. He was also wearing black pants and brown or camouflage Crocs on, deputies said.

On Wednesday afternoon, Rock Hill Schools said the suspect, Terry, was spotted in the area of Rock Hill High School. “Deputies in the area of I-77 at Firetower Road (Bridge) & Hwy 21 for subject who ran from deputies. The description is a Black male, mid-20s.”

The York County Sheriff’s Office tweeted, “The subject we are looking for is possibly Tyler Terry the subject Chester County Sheriff’s Office has been searching for. He’s a black male 5’7” black clothes no shoes. In the area of Lesslie Hwy & Firetower Rd. Call 9-1-1 right away.”

Rock Hills Schools will operate as usual Thursday, but the York County Sheriff’s Office said there would be a deputy presence during morning dropoff.

York Police said Wednesday that Terry is also wanted for the murder of Thomas Hardin who was found dead on May 2 on Lowry Row.

Detectives said they have “credible evidence” linking Terry to the homicide. Simpson has been charged with accessory after the fact.

Authorities said they are also working to link Terry and Simpson to other violent crimes in the area, including shootings at Elrich Street and at Taco Bell on JA Cochran Bypass.

“We want the public to be well aware of the seriousness of the situation and give more perspective of how dangerous Terry is,” the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Residents in the Rock Hill area are advised to lock their doors, ensure that their firearms are secure, and report any suspicious activity to 911.

When arrested, Terry faces charges of murder, several attempted murders, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting, injury to property, and first-degree burglary.

CrimeStoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any tip the leads to Terry’s arrest. Call 888-274-6372 to leave an anonymous tip.

Adrienne Simpson could also be facing additional accessory charges, officials said.