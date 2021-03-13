Manhunt underway after mom, daughter killed in shooting in Virginia, officials say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — U.S. Marshals are now looking for a man they say is accused in the murder of a mother and daughter in Norfolk.

Kenyatta Ferrell Jones, 27, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

The call came in early Friday morning reporting a shooting in the 800 block of Goff Street, just off Tidewater Drive.

Both women were pronounced dead at the scene in the parking lot. They were identified by police as 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore. Both were from Norfolk.

Witnesses said they heard about 15 gunshots. A tow truck also took away a vehicle from the scene for the investigation.

Jones is described as 6-feet-tall and weighs around 220 pounds. Officials say he is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information into his arrest.