Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mom, brother; dad also shot

MIDLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia authorities are searching for a 17-year-old boy accused of killing his mother and 6-year-old brother on Valentine’s Day. The son also shot his father, authorities said.
The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting Friday night in the 12000 block of Elk Run Road in Midland, Virginia.
When they arrived a victim of the shooting told officers his son — Levianthan ‘Levi’ Norwood — had shot his wife and 6-year-old child.
As of Saturday morning, Virginia authorities are still searching for Norwood. He is wanted for two counts of murder.
In a press conference, Saturday afternoon the Fauquier County Sheriff Office said they are searching for a red 2005 Toyota Camry that was stolen near Cockett Park overnight. The sedan has Virginia tags: WNG7739.
At this time, the sheriff’s office said they believe the sedan is linked to the double murder case.
Residents in the Elk Run neighborhood are advised to bring any pets inside and secure residences. Authorities are also asking residents in the area to check their security cameras for any sightings of the teen.
Deputies said Norwood is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’ Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately and report the location.
If you have any information, contact the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300.
