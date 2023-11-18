UPDATE: 11/18 AT 6:50 P.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Matts Creek wildfire continues to blaze through the James River Face Wilderness and Bedford County.

Since Saturday morning, the fire has grown over 800 acres and has officially burned 6,835 acres of land. The large blaze is now 15% contained.

The Bedford County Department of Fire and Rescue Chief Janet Blankenship says no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

The department says local first responders are closely monitoring control lines and are patrolling them 24/7. This may lead to residents seeing trucks in the Big Island area.

“We prepare for emergencies 365 days a year. That’s our job. We have a plan in place and want to assure local residents that we are working around the clock in collaboration with the Southern Area Red Team to monitor local conditions,” said Blankenship.

Matts Creek Fire at sunset on Nov. 18 from Highway 501. (Photo Courtesy: Joe Mazzeo

—

UPDATE: 11/18 AT 10:51 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — All eyes remain on the Matts Creek wildfire as the blaze continues to explode in size in the James River Face Wilderness and the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The fire has reached almost 6,000 acres and is continuing to leave sheets of smoke in surrounding communities. This has resulted in the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issuing an air quality health alert to more than five counties across central Virginia.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, a fire watch is in effect for Nov. 18, due to a combination of gusty northwest winds and critically low humidity. By the afternoon, humidity will be around 15-20% which increases fire activity and smoke.

Overnight, firefighters conducted a tactical firing operation yesterday afternoon into this morning on the south portion of the fire. Officials say the goal was to introduce a low-intensity fire to help strengthen containment lines and remove unburned vegetation between the lines and active fire front.

The photo captures the Matts Creek wildfire from Big Island

on the night of Nov. 17. (Photo Courtesy: John Mann)

At the western end of the fire, bulldozers from the Glenwood Pedlar Ranger District cleared all but 1,500 feet of firelines along the Glenwood Horse Trail. This made it possible for fighters to use vehicles to manage the spread of the blaze as it reached control lines.

However, officials say due to the shift of winds out of the northwest, crews are keeping a close eye on the southern end of the fire.

“We will continue to keep a good eye on this end today to make sure the fire stays where it is supposed to be,” said Mark Jamieson, the Operations Section Chief. “We will continue to watch the Blue Ridge Parkway, because the parkway is downhill from the fire. Trees are falling, rocks are rolling, but we are catching them as they come to the road.”

As a result of the growing fire, the following areas are now closed to the public:

The entire James River Face Wilderness and all associated trails, including a section of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail

Petites Gap Road between the Belfast Trailhead and the Blue Ridge Parkway

Arnold Valley Road (SR 781)

Back in the community, volunteer firefighters from Big Island began patrolling communities on Friday night to check lines and to ensure the fire stayed at the bay. These patrols continued around 5 a.m. on Nov. 18 with additional firefighters from Boonsboro and Forest.

Firefighters said if you see their fire truck near your house or in your driveway, to not be alarmed.

“Some apparatus may be staged as well. Again, we are simply being prepared if something goes wrong. As for emergencies not related to the fire, the Bedford Fire Department will be assisting us with those,” shared the Big Island Volunteer Fire Company Inc. in a social media post.

Superintendent of the Texas Canyon Hotshots captures photos of the Matts Creek wildfire (Photo Courtesy: Danny Breuklander)

Matts Creek wildfire reaches almost 6,00 acres. (Photo Courtesy: Danny Breuklander)

View of the Matts Creek wildfire from the top. (Photo Courtesy: Ops Section Chief Mark Jamieson)

—

UPDATE: 11/17 AT 12:27 P.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The U.S. Forest Service has confirmed the Matts Creek wildfire has now grown to approximately 5,148 acres. The fire is still about 2% contained.

Despite the growing blaze, the Operation Section Chief Troy Floyd, from the Southern Area Red Team says personnel have made a lot of progress. He said overnight the fire began to spread to Petites Gap Road, but crews worked to establish containment lines.

“Crews made a lot of progress, especially along the southern end and also around the eastern end. Crews are doing really well,” said Floyd.

According to officials, the fire is so large, that it is being divided into different areas.

Joe Mazzeo with the U.S. Forest Service, says operations will continue to patrol the area that was burned overnight. Mazzeo says more than 250 personnel were called to help battle the blaze, and more are coming from across the country to help.

First responders have a fire line at Snow Creek and Petite Gap Road. Crews are trying to use this line to trap the blaze.

Officials say their goal today is to continue to establish and hold containment lines from last night.

One Glasgow resident and parent, Aaron Nick says he is not worried that the fire will get to him, but all the smoke is not good.

“When we come in we could see the ashes falling, and my daughter actually stuck her hand out to catch it. It was a burned leaf, not even ash,” said Nick.

Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County scorches 5,148 acres, 2% contained (courtesy, Hazelmarie Anderson)

Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County scorches 5,148 acres, 2% contained (courtesy, Hazelmarie Anderson)

Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County scorches 5,148 acres, 2% contained (courtesy, Dustin Hennessey)

Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County scorches 5,148 acres, 2% contained (courtesy, Dustin Hennessey)

—

UPDATE: 11/17 AT 6 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Over the last five days, the Matts Creek wildfire swiftly spread throughout the Jefferson National Forest.

What started as a five-acre wildfire has now scorched approximately 3,600 acres of land in Bedford County. Within 48 hours the fire quickly grew more than 1,000 acres causing clouds of smoke to loom over surrounding areas.

However, as the fire continued to burn through the Jefferson National Forest, more than 200 firefighters and support staff responded.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire has burning primarily within the James River Face Wilderness, where motorized equipment and aircraft are normally prohibited. The department says during the early response to the fire, crews were authorized to use chainsaws, leaf blowers, portable pimps, and aircraft to suppress the wildfire.

But as crews continue to work, air quality concerns have risen among many residents in surrounding areas.

On Nov. 16, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a code red air quality alert for Amherst, Bedford, Rockbridge, and Nelson Counties. Due to heavy smoke from the blaze, several schools in the area have canceled classes for Friday, Nov. 17.

“We don’t have enough wind to carry the smoke away. So when that happens the smoke does tend to drop into the low-level areas. At night especially, we aversion layers. So the smoke will drop into those valleys and people see and smell smoke a lot more at night, which we understand is quite concerning,” said Stephanie Chapman, U.S. Forest Service Spokesperson.

This wildfire is on the National Forest and the Blue Ridge Parkway lands in Bedford and Rockbridge Counties. Firefighters are pacing along the perimeter of the fire to establish containment lines. The blaze remains at about 2% contained.

To check the air quality in your area, click here.

Large wildfire hits over 3,600 acres in the Jefferson National Forest. Photo taken on Nov. 17. (Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)

WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson contributed to this report.

—

UPDATE: 11/16 AT 11:16 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Matts Creek wildfire has now burned about 2,750 acres in the Jefferson National Forest.

The U.S. Forest Service reports the large blaze remains on National Forest lands and is south of US 501 and the James River; however, the fire is about 2% contained.

As the fire grew, clouds of heavy smoke could be seen hovering across several surrounding counties including Lexington, Amherst County, Campbell County, and Rockbridge County. The U.S. Forest Service says winds will be light today, which has resulted in smoke being visible in nearby communities.

Cloud of smoke hovering over mountain due to Matts Creek wildfire. Photo taken on Nov. 16. (Dustin Hennesy/ WFXR News)

—

UPDATE: 11/16 AT 8:29 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)— As a wildfire continues to rage through the Jefferson National Forest, air quality concerns have risen across the county leading for schools to close.

On Nov. 16 Lexington City Schools and the Rockbridge County Public Schools closed due to air quality concerns in the area. Big Island Elementary School also announced that students will be dismissed early due to worsening conditions.

Serena Lilly, a Natural Bridge resident and mom, says on Wednesday morning when she put her daughter on the bus, it wasn’t too bad, but things got worse as the day continued.

“When she got home yesterday, getting her off the bus, all you could smell was the smoke I couldn’t see the mountains, I couldn’t see anything,” Lilly told WFXR News. “She got off the bus actually wearing a mask, and her teacher told her to put it on because of the air quality outside.”

She says her daughter does have allergies and she is worried about the air quality, but she is happy that school was canceled.

According to the U.S. Forest, approximately 120 firefighters continue to fight the blaze, and there are no structures threatened, at this time.

WFXR’s Hazelmarie Anderson contributed to this report.

Matts Creek wildfire line. Photo was taken on Nov. 16. (Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)

Smoke pouring from Matts Creek wildfire. Photo was taken on Nov. 16. (Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)

Smoke pouring from Matts Creek wildfire. Photo was taken on Nov. 16. (Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)

Smoke pouring from Matts Creek wildfire. Photo was taken on Nov. 16. (Dustin Hennessey/ WFXR News)

—

UPDATE: 11/15 BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The U.S. Forest Service has provided an update on the current wildfire near Matts Creek in Bedford County.

In a statement to WFXR News, Stephanie Chapman with the forest service says the wildfire is currently burning 2,500 acres and there is no current update on the containment level. The fire is still all within the James River Face Wilderness, meaning there are no immediate threats to any structures. The James River Face Wilderness will remain closed to the public.

There are 120 firefighters and support staff members, four fire crews, one type six engine, three helicopters dropping water all working to contain the fire, and support staff including a hit shot crew. Crews have been out there working from first sunlight to dark in the continued effort.

Matts Creek wildfire causes a large cloud of smoke. (Photo Courtesy: U.S, Forest Service)

U.S. Forest Service believes the containment time will depend on multiple factors, including weather and terrain. Since the remote location is steep and rocky, the forest service cannot use a bulldozer or chainsaw to provide help. Firefighters are currently on foot and using other tactics to navigate through the wildfire. However, new resources are coming in every day, and they expect to have more coming in very soon.

Chapman states that since winds are light, people can expect a lot of smoke in the area and throughout the entire region. She believes smoke could travel as far as Harrisonburg. Currently according to AirNow.gov, air quality remains in the good section on the air quality scale.

Data found on AirNow.gov,

In response, the National Park Service has announced a temporary closure on the Blueridge Parkway to assist in fire crews’ efforts. The parkway will close from milepost 66.3 near U.S. Highway 501 to milepost 85.9 at VA Route 43.

Behind the closed gates, the Parkway is closed to all motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians. The National Park Service says park visitors should plan for a detour from the north or south using adjacent routes and I-81.

Park officials are working with multiple area agencies in response to current and predicted weather and fuel conditions.

For more information on parkway’s closure, visit George Washington & Jefferson National Forests – Alerts & Closures (usda.gov).

–

UPDATE 11/15 AT 11:45 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As crews continue to assess the Matts Creek wildfire the blaze has now scorched about 1,400 acres in Bedford County.

Currently, the wildfire is not a threat to any structures and is still within the James River Face Wilderness and National Forest.

The fire is still 0% contained at this time.

(courtesy, Hazelmarie Anderson)

—

UPDATE 11/15 AT 7:37 A.M. BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Matts Creek wildfire has now grown to about 1,200 acres.

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the fire is still 0% contained. The blaze is located in the Glenwood Pedlar Ranger District and is five miles southeast of Glasgow and five miles northwest of Big Island.

At this time, large plumes of smoke remain visible in portions of the county. There are no structures threatened at this time, and the cause has not yet been determined.

Officials are encouraging the community to only call 911 if they see active flames or have reason to believe there is a brush fire nearby.

Photo taken from the air of the Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service- George Washington and Jefferson National Forest)

—

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR)—The Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service are reporting an active wildfire at Matt’s Creek in the James River Face Wilderness on the Jefferson National Forest on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

According to the forest service, the fire was first reported on Sunday, Nov. 12. It is located south of US-501 and is currently five miles southeast of Glasgow and five miles northwest of Big Island. The entire fire is reportedly on National Forest Land.

The forest service believes the wildfire is currently estimated to be 150 acres and 0% contained. Fire crews are currently working on the scene.

Restrictions and closures are currently in place around the wildfire to ensure safety for the public and firefighters. These areas all are a part of the James River Face Wilderness and its associated trails. Areas currently closed are:

Appalachian Trail from James River Foot Bridge to Petite’s Gap Road

James River Foot Bridge Parking Lot

Matts Creek Trail

Piney Ridge Trail

Balcony Falls Trail

Gunther Ridge Trail

Belfast Trail

Sulphur Springs Trail

The Department of Forestry says the safety of the public and firefighters is always the number one priority when dealing with wildfires. They ask to use caution and obey all road signs when traveling near the wildfire because drivers need to be alert for firefighter vehicles and smoke.

For fire updates on the wildfire’s status, visit www.inciweb.wildfire.gov/vavaf-matts-creek-fire.