SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church has released memorial arrangements for Stephen L. Jennings, the music teacher who was killed in a Union County, South Carolina crash Friday morning.

The funeral will be held Saturday at noon at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church located at 502 S. Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, S.C. 29306.

We previously reported the crash happened at 7:56 a.m. on Whitmire Highway near Clairmont Road.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a 2009 bucket truck was traveling north on US-176 while a 2014 Ford Expedition was traveling south. The driver of the bucket truck traveled left of center and hit the Ford Expedition head-on, troopers said.

The driver of the Ford Expedition, 31-year-old Jennings, of Union, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

“Mr. Jennings was actually on his way to work this morning to Sims Middle School. He was actually scheduled to be our musician for our field trip for our Sims Singers today. So they were on the way to get on the bus,” Eric Childers said, the Director of Administration & Public Information Officer for Union County Schools.

Jennings and the school was set to perform at Carowinds amusement park.

The church released the following events for the celebration of life for Jennings:

Thursday – Receiving of Friends Drop-In 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Majority Baptist Church, 400 Hudson L. Barksdale Blvd., Spartanburg, S.C. 29306

Friday – Musical Memorial Tribute 6 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church – 502 S. Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, S.C. 29306

Saturday – Funeral Services Noon Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church – 502 S. Daniel Morgan Avenue, Spartanburg, S.C. 29306



Kayla Morton contributed to this article.