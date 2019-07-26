‘Misogynistic, racist’ remarks on social media lead to firing of 9 Hampton U police officers

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University has fired nine of its police officers for allegedly sharing “misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks” on social media, according to a statement from the school.

The university’s media relations team confirmed the nine Hampton University Police Department officers were fired for alleged “egregious violations of the university’s code of conduct” to 10 On Your Side in an email on Thursday afternoon.

“After a full investigation, it was determined that the officers shared misogynistic, racist and other offensive remarks via social media,” the email said. “The university has a zero tolerance for such behavior.”

While Hampton University has yet to respond to a request for additional information, such as the types of remarks the police officers allegedly made on social media, Thursday evening, 10 On Your Side obtained a copy of a termination letter an officer received.

In it Ronald Davis, Deputy Chief of Hampton University Police, said a select group of multiple officers/supervisors of the department entered into an agreement to initiate the third annual “Meme Wars.”

“The ‘Meme Wars’ is described as a jovial release of photographs and captions designed to levy insults at others in the group as well as persons outside the group,” Davis wrote.

There was no mention of where the content was shared.

Termination letter given to Hampton University Officer Terminated

This story is breaking. Check back with 10 On Your Side for an update.