Miss Hooters Tennessee finalist accused of destroying ex-boyfriend’s home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 21-year-old finalist for Miss Hooters Tennessee was arrested earlier this month following a report of a home invasion in the Priest Lake community in Nashville.

Madison Rogers was charged June 7 with vandalism and burglary.

According to an arrest affidavit, the resident told police he broke up with Rogers on May 31 and she returned that night, pounding on the door of his Harborwood Drive home.

He alleges Rogers kicked the door open and started hitting him, so he then carried her back outside.

Before she fled, Rogers asked her ex-boyfriend if he liked what she did to the upstairs.

The victim told officers he then checked upstairs and observed his bedroom, bathroom, and closet had been destroyed.

He checked his security camera and it showed Rogers had entered through the back door before he returned home, police said.

Rogers was released from the Metro jail on a $5,000 bond. She is expected to appear in court on July 10.

