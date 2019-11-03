Missing 3-year-old girl found dead after drowning

The area near Lake Wylie where the little girl drowned. WBTV photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – After initially reporting that a missing toddler had been located, the York County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tragic update.

Officials are now confirming that the body of the 3-year-old was found in Lake Wylie.

The York County Sheriff’s Office had initially requested the public’s help in finding a missing 3-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.

The toddler was last seen on Lake Wylie Road in the Clover area.

The sheriff’s office said the toddler was last seen was wearing grey sweat pants, a green hoodie and pink rain boots.

