Missing man found dead in pond near Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A search team recovered the body of a missing man Friday morning from a Carolina Forest-area pond, according to Horry County Fire Rescue

The body belongs to Rodriquez Gibbs, according to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue. Foul play is not suspected.

A dive team was called to the pond Thursday morning after a car was found submerged.

Later that day, police confirmed the vehicle was the one Gibbs was last seen driving. He was reported missing after last being seen at Handley’s Pub and Grill on Renee Drive on Jan. 6

The dive team called off the search Thursday evening before resuming it on Friday morning.

Police first alerted the public about Gibbs being missing on Jan. 9