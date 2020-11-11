Missing North Carolina man found dead at Myrtle Beach hotel

Around the South

by: Kevin Accettulla

Posted: / Updated:

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing North Carolina man was found dead at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Gregory Earl Cole, 69, was found dead Tuesday morning in the bed of his hotel room at the Sandy Beach Resort, officials said. It was determined he died between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. A cause of death has not been released.

The death remains under investigation and more details will be released at a later date.

LATEST HEADLINES:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored Content
Visit Buy Local

Trending Stories