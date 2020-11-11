Missing North Carolina man found dead at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A missing North Carolina man was found dead at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Gregory Earl Cole, 69, was found dead Tuesday morning in the bed of his hotel room at the Sandy Beach Resort, officials said. It was determined he died between Nov. 7 and Nov. 8. A cause of death has not been released.
The death remains under investigation and more details will be released at a later date.
