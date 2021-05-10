Missing teen cheerleader found dead; schoolmate charged with murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJAX/CBS Newspath) — Tristyn Bailey, 13, was last seen around midnight Saturday night — she was found dead less than 24 hours later.

Police found the teen girl’s body in woods in the quiet Durbin Creek neighborhood and it didn’t take long to make an arrest.

Jacksonville Sheriff Robert Hardwick announced the arrest of 14-year-old Aiden Fucci.

“We have a suspect in custody that is the only suspect that has something to do with the death of Tristyn,” Hardwick said.

Neighbors say police have been investigating Fucci’s home since Sunday night. A teen who lives nearby spoke to WJAX with permission from his parent but did not want to be identified.

“He was older than me. I didn’t really talk to him,” the teen said.

The teen said he usually saw Fucci on a skateboard. Right now, Fucci is facing a second-degree murder charge.

“We can always increase the charge but as we spoke of this case last night, based on the facts we have, that has given time to our team to build a better case,” Hardwick said.

Police were investigating a pond not far from where a source says the girl’s body was found.

Police say Fucci and Bailey went to Patriot Oaks Academy together.

First Coast News reported Tristyn was a cheerleader at her school and was a student at Infinity Allstars Cheerleading, which held a vigil Monday night.

Officials are not giving a cause of death or motive just yet stating the investigation is just beginning.