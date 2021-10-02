Missing teen found dead days after ‘prime suspect’ killed himself, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WNCN) – The body of a missing college student was believed to be found after the suspect in her disappearance killed himself last week, officials said Saturday.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, officials believe they have found the body of 19-year-old Miya Marcano in Orlando.

“Detectives have notified Miya’s parents of this tragic news,” officials said in a statement Saturday afternoon. ” … the men and women of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office extend our deepest condolences to Miya’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at Marcano’s apartments, is the “prime suspect” in the disappearance, Orange County Sheriff John Mina said.

Miya Marcano, 19, in photos from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcano, in the past, had rebuffed Caballero several times after he expressed a romantic interest in her, officials said.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before he apparently killed himself. Caballero was found dead three days after Marcano vanished.

Marcano vanished around 5 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the Arden Villas apartments near the University of Central Florida.

Authorities said Caballero used a master key to get into Marcano’s apartment on the afternoon she disappeared.

Marcano was a student at Valencia College and was supposed to catch a flight home to Fort Lauderdale the day she disappeared.

The search for her body happened in a forest area near Tymber Skan on the Lake Condominiums in Orlando, according to WKMG. Mina said some 60 detectives were working exclusively on the case.