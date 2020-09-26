Missing teen’s death investigated as homicide, Virginia police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say they’ve found the body of Asia Cowell, a Norfolk 17-year-old who had been reported missing, and are investigating her death as a homicide.

Cowell was last seen in Norfolk on September 7. Newport News police say Cowell was found dead near the woods in their city in the area of Warwick Boulevard and Fort Eustis Boulevard.

Investigators have not said how Asia died, and said they do not have suspect information.

“The Norfolk Police Department will continue to stand with Asia’s family during this difficult time,” said Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone. “The Newport News and Norfolk Police Departments will not rest until we determine what happened to Asia. I ask those who may know to yield to the nature of their better angels.”

Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said the case is a “top priority” and his department has reached out to the FBI for assistance. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Asia’s family and friends. My heart goes out to them. If anyone knows anything, I ask that you please contact the Newport News Police Department,” Chief Drew said.

Cowell’s family says there will be a candlelight vigil held in her memory at 7 p.m. Friday on the track behind Granby High School. The vigil is open to the public.

Cowell’s family issued this statement:

“Our hearts are tremendously heavy. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear, sweet Asia Cowell. We wish to thank the entire Hampton Roads community, and beyond, for all of the love and support shown over the past three weeks. There aren’t enough words to express our gratitude for each one of you. Asia brought us all together and we will work tirelessly to continue her legacy of love. Thank you for respecting our privacy during this difficult time.”

