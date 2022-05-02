CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing late Saturday night in Chesapeake has died after being found face down in a pond, police say.

Police say the child was found after officers were called to the 4300 block of Farringdon Way, off Gum Road and Portsmouth Boulevard, just before midnight Saturday for the report of a missing child.

Officers immediately searched the area around the home and found the child unresponsive and face down in a pond directly behind the home, police say.

The child was taken to the hospital and died on Monday morning.

Few details have been provided by police, but they say Child Protective Services was contacted and the incident is still under investigation.

Police say charges could be filed, pending the results of the investigation.