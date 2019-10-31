Missing Virginia teen found safe, suspected abductor in custody

Isabel Hicks (far left and far right) pictured with Bruce Lynch (middle)

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia teen girl at the center of an Amber Alert was found safe Wednesday night. Her suspected abductor is in custody, Virginia State Police said.

Authorities believed 14-year-old Isabel Hicks could have been abducted by her mother’s ex-boyfriend.

Virginia State Police released the following information just before 9:45 p.m. Wednesday:

The Virginia AMBER Alert for Isabel Hicks and Bruce Lynch has been canceled as both have been located in Virginia. Miss Hicks has been safely located and Lynch taken into custody. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office will provide an update shortly…please be patient, as they’re still in the midst of the investigation and arrest. -VIRGINIA STATE POLICE

A family friend told WRIC Hicks and Lynch were taken into custody without incident in Caroline County following a traffic stop.

Search efforts had doubled early Wednesday after the teen was spotted in Hanover County with her suspected abductor on Monday night.

Local and federal investigators held a briefing on Wednesday to provide an update on the search effort. They said more than 200 authorities had joined in the search efforts to bring Hicks home.

Investigators believed Hicks, described as 4-feet-11-inches tall, weighing roughly 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes, was with her mother’s ex-boyfriend, identified as 33-year-old Bruce Lynch. It was revealed Wednesday afternoon that Hicks is believed to be “unharmed,” an FBI spokesperson said.

The pair was spotted in the Montpelier area of Hanover, in the vicinity of the 14000 block of Clazemont Road, shortly after 9 p.m on Monday. They reportedly approached a home in the area, and a person inside alerted police.

Police approached the home where the call came from but were unable to locate either subject, both of whom were said to be wearing camo or dark clothing. Authorities also said that Lynch had shaved his face.

A nationwide Amber Alert was issued for Hicks after she disappeared from her Louisa County home on Oct. 21.

