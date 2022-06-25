Chesterfield Police are asking for help finding 16-year-old Dulce Gomez

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who they believe is “gone against her will.”

According to police, Dulce Gomez was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday taking trash out to the garbage bin at an apartment complex on the 3500 block of Meadowdale Boulevard.

Gomez’s sister received communication from her that suggests she left against her will, according to police.

Gomez was last seen wearing black pants, a pink Rugrats t-shirt and sandals. She weighs about 120 pounds and is about 5-feet-1, according to police.

She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information related to Gomez’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.