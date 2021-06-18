Man spends 15 hours in Waffle House after losing fantasy football bet

BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fantasy football bet led to one man sitting at a Waffle House in Brandon, Mississippi, for 15 hours.

Lee Sanderlin, who is a reporter for the Clarion Ledger, said he came in last place in his fantasy football league this year. As punishment, he had to spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. For every waffle he ate, an hour was taken off the clock.

Sanderlin tweeted about his experience, which quickly went viral. He said, “I tweeted during the whole ordeal — through 15 hours and nine painful waffles — and I truly never expected the Tweets to go viral like they did.”

Even though it was a struggle, he eventually ate nine waffles at the restaurant, cutting his time spent at the Waffle House to 15 hours.

Before he left the restaurant, Sanderlin gave a shoutout to the staff who let him hang out with them on a slow night.

As for the rest of the experience, Sanderlin said, “This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this.”

There are more than 1,900 Waffle House restaurants in 25 states, according to the company, with all open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.