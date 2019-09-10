Mom acquitted after baby dies following hours in hot car

EMPORIA, Va. (AP/WNCN) — A jury has acquitted a Virginia woman of involuntary manslaughter in the hot car death of her 6-month-old son.

On Thursday, the jury in Greensville County found that Blondia Curry was not criminally negligent in the August 2018 death of Dameer Curry.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Judge W. Allan Sharrett threw out a companion charge of child neglect after ruling there was no evidence that Curry’s conduct was willful.

Curry’s lawyer said a combination of events resulted in Curry forgetting that her son was still strapped into his child’s seat in her car when she reported to her second job as an assistant manager at Domino’s Pizza.

Officers attempted CPR prior to the Greensville County Volunteer Rescue Squad arriving at the scene. The toddler was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

“It appears through the course of our investigation, that the child was left in the vehicle for an extended period of time,” officials said. “It’s a tragic situation.”

The single mother from Emporia had just spent several days in the hospital with her daughter, who had collapsed suddenly from diabetes.

— WRIC contributed to this report

