Mom and 2 babies found dead in submerged car investigated as murder-suicide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office confirms the name of the mother and her twins whose bodies were found in a submerged vehicle Friday night.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen has identified the woman as 25-year-old Shaquia Philpot of Hephzibah, Ga.
The children have been identified as twins Caysen Williams and Cassius Williams, both 10-months-old. The mother and her children were pronounced dead at 8 p.m.
The vehicle was recovered from Mayor’s Pond off of Lock and Dam Rd. after being spotted by a fisherman in the area.
An autopsy is scheduled at the GBI Lab this week. The case is being investigated as a murder/suicide.
A balloon release was held in honor of the family at the Juicy Crab parking lot Sunday after 6 p.m.
