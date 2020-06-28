Mom, daughter die in crash after Jeep driver leads cops on high-speed chase, officials say

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP/WNCN) – Authorities say a Virginia mother and daughter have died after being struck by a driver who was fleeing police.

The Progress-Index reports Christi Noelle Jarratt, 42, and her daughter Kaitlyn Jarratt, 25, both died as a result of injuries suffered in a collision Saturday in Petersburg.

The crash happened at the intersection of County Drive and Baxter Road.

The incident started around 10:30 a.m. Saturday when a Prince George officer clocked a Jeep driving at 115 mph and began chasing the vehicle.

Authorities say as the officer was attempting to catch up with the Jeep, he saw it cross the yellow line and crash head-on into two other vehicles.

Other people were injured during the crash and were taken to area hospitals. Christi Noelle Jarratt and Kaitlyn Jarratt were from Dinwiddie County.

Charges against the Jeep driver are pending.

