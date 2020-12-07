Mom killed in SC home had 5 children with suspect in her murder

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The man facing two murder charges in a nearly year-old case out of Marion County had his first appearance in court Thursday.

Isaac Hemingway, 38, of Myrtle Beach, was denied.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday Hemingway was taken into custody for the January deaths of Maisha Burch and Andrew Legette. They were found dead in a Centenary home.

Hemingway also faces a weapons charge.

Family members of both victims were in the courtroom for his first appearance and spoke out.

“How cold could you be?” Shakyria Edmunds, a daughter of Burch said. “I fear for our life. I’m paranoid like to this day.”

WBTW learned Thursday that Burch was a mother of eight. She shared the five youngest children with Hemingway — the suspect. Police say Hemingway shot her in the head multiple times.

“It’s hard because not only are you dealing with these children as victims,” MCSO victim advocate Tammy Erwin said. “Their mother was murdered. But now it’s almost like they’re re-victimized because now they’re orphans again. Their father has now been arrested and charged with the murder of their mom.”

Three of the children were living with Hemingway after their mother’s death until now, Erwin said. She said Marion County deputies worked with other agencies and were pleased to make an arrest before the one year anniversary.

Daughter of Andrew Legette, Janyah Jackson, was skeptical if the case would ever move forward.

“I really do miss him,” Jackson said. “He was a good person. He’ll look out for anyone. He had a good heart.”

Jackson said even though an arrest has been made, some things can’t be reversed.

“It’s not the same because you really can’t bring him back,” Jackson said. “But I’m glad they ended up putting him in custody… but I’m still going to miss him regardless.”

Burch’s family remembered her positively as well.

“She was lovely,” daughter Amini said of Maisha. “She’d help anybody.”

After family members spoke in court, Hemingway asked to address the families. The judge said he couldn’t do so at this time.

Hemingway is expected back in court February 26. He remains in jail in Marion County.