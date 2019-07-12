Mom of 2-year-old who drowned in Virginia pool: ‘Never saw anything like this coming’

CHESTER, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating the death of a toddler who drowned at a home swimming pool in Virginia this week.

Police were called to a home in the 4300 block of Lilking Court in Chester, Virginia at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday. They were told a 2-year-old female had been found unresponsive in a swimming pool. Other residents of the house removed the child from the pool and performed CPR until officers arrived.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she died two days later on Wednesday.

“This is the worst and most tragic time in our family’s history,” the girl’s mother said.

Details surrounding how the toddler, who the family identified as Jayleigh Ackerman, drowned are unclear. The child’s mother, who cares for six kids — a foster daughter, stepdaughter and four other children, all girls — said they have a code inside their home to get outside and the pool is fenced in.

“Never saw anything like this coming,” she said. “You think it’ll never happen to you until it does.”

Police continue to investigate this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

