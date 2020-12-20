Mom provides update on son injured by boulder into car’s windshield on I-95

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — “His surgery ended up being more involved than originally thought,” said Melissa Schwartz, the boy’s mother.

Schwartz says that her son, Austin, has been released to go home after having surgery consisting of readjusting the broken bones and inserting metal plates to hold the bones in place.

Two young juveniles were throwing rocks and fruit off the East McIver Road bridge over Interstate 95 in Florence earlier this month, according to an incident report.

One car’s windshield was hit by a rock, a second vehicle had damage to its roof and the third went through Schwartz’s car and hit Austin in the face, according to deputies.

Schwartz told WBTW her son had possible brain bleed and multiple facial fractures.

Austin’s cousin has set up a GoFundMe page as a reward to find the people who committed the crime.

Schwartz said the family was traveling to a wedding when the incident happened.

The children were not found at the scene, according to the report. They are being sought for vandalism/assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

LATEST HEADLINES: