Mom who put baby in freezer gets 2 years probation

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - A woman accused of putting her baby in a freezer has pleaded guilty to child neglect.

Washington County Judge Stacy Street sentenced Brittany C. Smith of Johnson City to two years of probation.

Investigators accused her of placing her eight-month-old child in a freezer and closing the lid.

Witnesses said they found the child in the freezer with the lid closed with about an inch of water in the bottom.

The child was taken to a hospital.

The freezer was located outside of someone else's house and was not in use at the time.

Police say they later found Smith hiding in a crawl space.

