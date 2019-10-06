Moped driver hit by shoplifting suspect’s car in chase, 1 suspect escapes

POWDERSVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A moped driver was struck early Sunday morning during a police chase in Anderson County.

Deputies initially responded to the QT gas station in Powdersville for a shoplifting call.

A deputy arrived on scene and the suspects fled in a Chrysler 300 that has been used in multiple shoplifting cases in the area, officials said.

The suspects then failed to stop for the deputy’s blue lights. While trying to escape, the suspect vehicle struck a person on a moped on Hwy 81 near Myers Lane.

The operator of the moped was alert and conscience at the scene and was transported to a hospital, deputies said.

The suspects then fled from the crash on foot.

The driver was arrested and a K-9 was deployed to track the passenger suspect, but that person was not found.

One Anderson County deputy was injured while taking one of the suspects into custody, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect driver is facing several charges. Troopers are investigating the suspect’s collision with the moped.

WSPA photo

