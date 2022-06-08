COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Thousands in South Carolina are taking advantage of the state’s new early voting option.

Numbers from the South Carolina State Election Commission show more than 50,000 people have voted early as of Tuesday. According to the data, over 12,000 of those votes were cast yesterday alone.

The two-week no excuse early voting period for next week’s primaries began May 31st and runs through June 10th. State election officials said since last Tuesday they’ve seen an increase in the number of voters day to day.

In 2018, more than 57,000 South Carolinians voted absentee either in-person or by mail during the state primaries. State Election Commission Deputy Director Chris Whitmire said they expect to surpass that number this year.

According to the State Election Commission, more than 11,000 people have returned their absentee by mail ballots.

Early voting locations are open in all 46 counties until Friday. For more information click or tap here.