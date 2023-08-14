FORT LAWN, S.C. (WJZY) — An early morning traffic stop led to the arrest of a man, according to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after midnight on Saturday, deputies say they were patrolling the Fort Lawn area when they conducted a traffic stop on Highway-21 (Catawba River Road) near Deer Branch Road.

This area is near Fishing Creek Lake and between Fort Lawn and Great Falls in South Carolina.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and seized a Glock 9mm pistol and more than seven pounds of marijuana found inside of a book bag, according to officials.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say the driver of the car, 24-year-old Michael Robinson, was arrested and taken to the Chester County Detention Center. He is being held on a $10,000 bond and charged with the following: