EDGEWOOD, Md. (WNCN) – Choose your weapon: pizza spear or metal pizza paddle?

A sheriff’s department in Maryland says an unhappy customer returned to a Papa John’s on Wednesday night and got in an argument with a worker over incorrect pizza toppings.

Herbert Harris, 40, returned to the pizzeria complaining that his pizza did not contain the garlic sauce and pepperoncinis he ordered, a release from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office said.

Harris began arguing with worker Robert Klein, 26, and when it escalated, Harris ran behind the counter.

That’s when the sheriff’s office said Harris not only pushed and chased Klein but assaulted him with a metal pizza paddle.

Deputies said Klein was only able to escape the assault by grabbing a pizza spear and stabbing Harris in self-defense.

“At that time, Klein, unable to escape the physical assault and in fear of his safety, grabbed a pizza spear to defend himself from the attack, and stabbed Harris in self-defense,” the department said.

Deputies added that Harris did not leave or stop yelling at other employees until they arrived. He was, however, transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies say Harris was charged with second-degree assault.