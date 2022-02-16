Most expensive home in Virginia region’s history bought for $9.5M — almost entirely in cash

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The most expensive recorded residential property sale in Hampton Roads history happened last week, and it was done nearly in all cash.

The 10,835-square-foot, 7-bedroom home at 1501 Oak Hill Court sits on a 3.7-acre peninsula on Linkhorn Bay in Virginia Beach.

The asking price originally was $11.8 million, but a spokesperson from Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Towne Realty said it closed last week for $9.5 million.

Chopper 10 flew over the property back in November 2020 when WAVY’s Kayla Gaskins did a story on local luxury real estate and the pandemic.

However, the original $11.8 million price tag wasn’t the highest ever proposed in Hampton Roads.

The highest ever asking price for a home in local history was $24 million back in 2006, however that home sold five years later for only $4.9 million. At the time it was also the highest ever price paid for a home in the region.