Mother and 2 children killed in Tennessee crash

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three people were killed in a crash in Tennessee Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. near the intersection of Willow Avenue and Interstate Drive in Cookeville, Tennessee. It also involved a truck.

Tennessee Highway Patrol was pursuing a 2020 Toyota Tacoma truck near the Monterey area on Interstate 40. The driver of the fleeing truck, later identified as 25-year-old Michael Don Shepherd, led troopers to Cookeville.

Shepherd’s speeding truck hit a vehicle with mother and two children. All three died.

The family of the victims confirmed that 24-year old Amanda Chatman and her 3- and 4-year-old sons were killed in the crash.

“She was a very loving and caring mother of three,” Chatman’s sister, Kelly Likens, said. “She was a very hard worker and those kids loved their momma.”

UPDATE: The mother and 2 children killed in a crash in #Cookeville this morning was 24-year-old Amanda Chatman and her 3 & 4 year old sons, Alexton & Braydon. She was taking them to school 3 miles from their home when a truck fleeing from THP off I-40 crashed into them. pic.twitter.com/pdieYVxsR9 — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) January 26, 2021

Shepherd was arrested and charged with three counts of vehicular homicide and evading arrest. He was transported to the Putnam County Jail where he was booked and will be brought before the General Sessions Court to address a bond for the vehicular homicide charges on Wednesday.

Shepherd suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Cookeville Police Department with the assistance of the Office of the District Attorney General. They ask if anyone witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken with police, to please call the Criminal Investigation Division of the Cookeville Police Department at 931-520-5372 or the main station at 931-526-2125.