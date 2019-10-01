Mother, friend charged after baby killed, 5 kids injured in Tennessee apartment fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two women have each been indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in connection with a fire earlier this year at a Tennessee apartment that killed a baby and injured five other children.

According to Metro police, 8-month-old Jream Jenkins died in the fire July 7 at Hickory Lake Apartments. Her 2-year-old brother was also injured, along with four other children, all siblings, ages 6, 4, 2 and 1.

Investigators allege Jream’s mother, Ryana Davenport, and the mother of the other children in the apartment, Genova Smith, left the six children alone in Davenport’s apartment while the two mothers went to a night club.

Candles lit prior to the women leaving the apartment are believed to have started the fire, police said. The two are also suspected of medicating the children so they would sleep while the two were away.

Genova Smith [L] & Ryana Davenport [R]

(Photo: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Davenport, 24, and Smith, 26, reportedly claimed they had gotten a babysitter, but police said there was no evidence of anyone watching the children.

Davenport was taken into custody Monday at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital, detectives revealed. She was held in the Metro jail on a $250,000 bond. Smith surrendered earlier in the day and her bond was set at $150,000.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now