TAMPA (WNCN) – A Florida mother is upset after the state’s governor asked her son to take his mask off, calling it “theater” and “ridiculous.”

Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was holding a news conference at the University of South Florida Wednesday. Just before it, he turned to a group of high schoolers and college students assembled behind him and told them they didn’t have to wear masks.

“You do not have to wear those masks. I mean, please take them off,” he was heard saying.

“Honestly, it’s not doing anything, and we’ve gotta stop with this COVID theater. So if you want to wear it, fine, but this is ridiculous,” he continued, sighing into the microphones.

The governor shook his head while turning to face the crowd prepared for his remarks. Some of the students removed their masks.

Dawn Marshall’s son Eric was one of those students who removed his face covering. Her son said he felt a little pressured because the governor is an authority figure, so he took his mask off.

Marshall is angry.

“He pretty much said take off your mask, it’s stupid. Take off your mask, your parents don’t matter. Even though I’m telling you parents matter and he’s telling my minor child to take off his mask. He’s putting us at risk. Oh yeah, I was upset. Very upset,” she said.

DeSantis was at USF to announce the state awarded $20 million to create new opportunities in the field of cybersecurity.