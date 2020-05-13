Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer on SC road, authorities say

by: Kevin Accettulla, WBTW

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly crash was reported in Horry County Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Water Tower Road just south of Long Bay Road at 8:11 p.m. in Horry County.

A motorcycle was traveling south on Water Tower road when it struck a deer crossing the road, SCHP said. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was killed.

A second person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for their injuries.

No other information is available at this time.

