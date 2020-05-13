HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A deadly crash was reported in Horry County Tuesday night, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Water Tower Road just south of Long Bay Road at 8:11 p.m. in Horry County.
A motorcycle was traveling south on Water Tower road when it struck a deer crossing the road, SCHP said. The driver was not wearing a helmet and was killed.
A second person on the motorcycle was wearing a helmet and was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center for their injuries.
No other information is available at this time.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Georgia teens who got licenses without road test will now have to take one, governor says
- Garner Police Department, The Blood Connection team up for blood drive Wednesday
- Motorcyclist killed after hitting deer on SC road, authorities say
- Want to help slow the spread of COVID-19? Here’s how you can become a contact tracer
- Brewgaloo’s virtual craft beer festival heading to Durham this weekend
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now