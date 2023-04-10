MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After more than a year of closed doors, Mr. Sub will reopen Monday in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Mr. Sub was a staple in the downtown for more than 43 years until March 2022 when the original owners stepped down. It seemed the restaurant would be closed for good, but new owners stepped in to bring the popular eatery back to life.

They had planned to reopen the restaurant in December 2022, and then on Valentine’s Day, but ran into some problems. Now, the doors are set to open.

Owner Bashir Turjuman said it was the age of the building that kept pushing things back.

“It has been here since the 70s,” Turjuman said. We expected certain thing due to the age of the building, so we had to do certain things to go as far as with the city codes and with DHEC itself.”

Turjaman said they did not struggle with any supply chain issues, and they were able to get everything from the ketchup bottles to butter rollers and food trays all in good time. He said the new staff is ready to go and the community is eager to get back inside.

“Everyone’s been asking, stopping by and asking, ‘when would be the time that you guys are gonna open? We’re excited for the sandwiches’ and stuff like that,” Turjuman said, “It’s made us more excited than them actually.”

This time around, there will be a couple of new secret menu items, and they are ramping up technology. Including delivery services and working with food-order apps.

“If you’re staying in Myrtle Beach by the beach, or if you’re living in Carolina Forest, you can get the same memories you used to get whenever you were a kid,” Turjuman said.

The team is working hard to keep the nostalgia alive when it comes to Mr. Sub becasue so many locals grew up eating at the spot.

“Elderly people were bringing their grandchildren over here and they used to get certain sandwiches, and that’s what they remember from childhood time,” Turjuman said. “They want to come back again and try these sandwiches again. It kind of brings back memories from when they were kids.”