Multiple aftershocks reported from South Carolina earthquake Monday

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN, AP) – Multiple aftershocks rung through central South Carolina on Monday after various earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 2.0 struck in the afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first quake hit at 2:18 p.m. in Kershaw County just outside of Elgin, disrupting wildlife and was seen shaking windows. It originally registered in with a magnitude of 2.5, but was later revised to 3.3.

Two aftershocks occurred nearby in the early evening, the USGS said.

At 5:38 p.m. the USGS registered a 2.5 quake and at 6:22 p.m. it registered a 2.1 quake.

Reports said the first quake caused a sound similar to a heavy construction vehicle. It shook homes, causing glass doors and windows to clatter in their frames and prompting dogs to bark.

USGS said people could feel the aftershocks as far as 40 miles away.

WBTW contributed to this article.