VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A family of four has been displaced and multiple pets are dead after a house fire in the Dunbarton area of Virginia Beach on Tuesday night.

Two adults and two children are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Four birds, two chinchillas and one cat died due to the fire. Four dogs and six cats survived.

Firefighters responded to the fire around 7:05 p.m. in the 800 block of Hanover Drive Tuesday. The fire department said Engine 18 had just cleared an earlier call and was able to make it to the scene in three minutes. Another minute later, fire crews were putting water on the blaze.

The fire was marked under control at 7:23 p.m.

There were no injuries to firefighters or residents. All occupants were able to escape.

Seven cats were rescued from the home, but one later died. The four dogs were in the home’s backyard.

House fire in the 800 block of Hanover Drive in Virginia Beach March 8, 2022. (Photo courtesy: VBFD Photographer Ray Smith)

The house has been placarded.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.