MUST-SEE: 2 men save SC elderly couple from burning home

TEGA CAY, S.C. (WNCN) — A South Carolina family was rescued from their burning home by two men who are now being called neighborhood heroes.

An elderly couple inside of the home didn’t even know their home was on fire. That is until two men who were in the right place at the right time sprang into action.

The days can be pretty typical for Rashad Cornwell, a FedEx employee who describes himself as “laid back”.

“I’m so quiet and laid back, I just, I just did want anybody else would do,” Cornwell told sister station FOX 46 Charlotte.

But ask anyone in the neighborhood near Lake Wylie, South Carolina, and they’d tell you what Cornwell did isn’t ordinary.

“I came to the house, knocked on the door, she thought I was delivering a package. I was like, ma’am your house is on fire,” Cornwell told the couple.

Cornwell grabbed the woman and a child from the home. He says it only took minutes for the back of the house to catch on fire. That’s where the homeowner named John was working.

“We didn’t grab shoes, we didn’t grab phones, we didn’t grab anything,” John said. “It was so hot- I have burns on my nose and on my face, I just ran down the side of the driveway to get away from it.”

But it wasn’t just Cornwell who stepped in to help. Another man named Randy Mohammad, who was working at a house nearby saw the fire too.

“Your garage is on fire!,” Mohammad can be heard yelling in Ring camera video.

“If they didn’t knock on the door to tell us to get out, I would have been sitting in that room above the garage,” John said.

The couple lost their home of ten years, but John says he is grateful for the two men who decided to do the right thing.

“That was the only thought, was to get the people out,” Cornwell said.