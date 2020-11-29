Mustang driver escapes before car hit by train at Virginia rail crossing

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — No one was injured after a Norfolk Southern train hit a car in Suffolk Friday night.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. in the area around South Saratoga Street and Hall Avenue, dispatchers said.

As of 10:30 p.m., Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue units were still at the scene of the crash.

Initial investigation shows the vehicle, a Ford Mustang, became disabled on the track.

The driver, a man, was able to get out of the vehicle before it was hit.

The train did not derail.

While crews were working the scene, four railroad crossings in downtown were blocked.