ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – A devastating tornado in Bryan County, southwest of Savannah, Georgia, on Tuesday has left one family without a home and a woman they love.

Belinda Thompson, 66, died during the storm, according to the Bryan County Coroner’s Office. Eight others were injured.

Calvin Thompson, Belinda’s husband, describes her as precious, loving, caring and someone who loved God and her family.

The Thompsons hid in a closet as the storm made its way through. The family said the tornado flipped the house over a tree, leaving behind a misconfigured pile of debris.

“I don’t know how I lived through it but my wife didn’t,” Calvin said. “I’m going to miss her a whole lot. She was my everything. We just left the funeral home and I got to see my baby once more, you know, before all this goes over. And it was tough, I ain’t going to lie to you.”

One of the couple’s dogs made it out, but the other was found dead. Calvin’s stucco business, which he ran out of the house, was also destroyed.

The outpouring of support from people near and far has been helping Calvin get through this challenging time.

“If it weren’t for the outreach and love from everyone in this community, man, I’m just overwhelmed with love from people and I’m very fortunate – all my friends, people I don’t know,” he said. “It’s just unreal.”

Calvin’s big toe was cut off by a piece of debris on top of him, but he was able to get it sewn back on. He said he also has some bruises and scratches on his back but, even when that all heals, there will still be a hole in his heart forever.

“God put me here for something,” he said. “He left me here. I don’t know why, but I know why he took her. Because she was ready. Maybe I wasn’t ready. But I’m ready now. She was a Christian lady. No doubt that she’s with God. And one day I’ll be there to see her.”

To help cover funeral expenses and to support Calvin, family members have organized a GoFundMe. You can find the link here.