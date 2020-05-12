Myrtle Beach approves $41M surf and skate park with amphitheater

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Imagine a park where you can surf, skate and watch live performances all in one place.
It exists and is coming to Myrtle Beach.
The company, American Surf Parks, plans to build a surf park and amphitheater on the 20 acres of land between the sports center and Grissom Parkway. City council approved the 15-year lease agreement on Tuesday.
There will be a surf lagoon that makes four different types of waves for all experience levels. The park also will have a skate park, climbing walls and even a child care center.
The park will cost about $41 million to build. The city estimates it will bring in about $450,000 a year.
Preliminary renderings of the park have been completed and the building is expected to begin in 2021.
