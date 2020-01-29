Myrtle Beach approves permits for food truck festival, CCMF 2020

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach City Council has approved special events permits for a food truck festival and the 2020 Carolina Country Music Festival, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.

The 4th Annual Myrtle Beach Food Truck Festival will be held April 3-5 at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place. Myrtle Beach City Government says the festival will have over 40 food trucks, live music and family activities. Nearly 15,000 people are expected to attend the festival.

Returning for a sixth year, CCMF 2020 will be held from June 4-7 at Burroughs and Chapin Pavilion Place. The festival is expected to have an attendance of about 25,000 to 30,000 people. Performers announced for the festival include: Luke Combs, Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Jake Owne, John Pardi, and Chris Janson.

