Myrtle Beach-area man arrested on 35 charges related to child sexual abuse material, officials say

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) – An Aynor man is facing 35 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Daniel Bullins, 23, of Aynor was arrested on Wednesday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Bullins produced and possessed files of child sexual abuse material. He is also charged with 10 counts of voyeurism. Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Bullins.

Bullins is charged with 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, third-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count; and 10 counts of voyeurism first offense, a misdemeanor punishable by up to three years imprisonment on each count.

Child sexual abuse material is a more accurate reflection of the material involved in these heinous and abusive crimes, according to the attorney general’s office.

“Pornography” can imply the child was a consenting participant. Globally, the term child pornography is being replaced by “child sexual abuse material” for this reason.